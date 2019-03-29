Altovise La'Dell GambleMarch 29, 1972 - Aug. 10, 1998Happy BirthdayIt is your 47th birthday. We miss you so very much and we love you even more. Wishing you were here, but God saw you were growing tired and called you home. We take time out to say: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, and we will see you later.Love, your family"God Has Us Covered"

