Victor Rene FazJan. 23, 1998 - Feb. 22, 2015Today marks 5 years since the Lord called you home. But if memories bring you closer, we are never far apart. Today, tomorrow, and my whole life through, i will always love and cherish you.UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN,Love Always, Your Family & Friends

