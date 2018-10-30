Neddie "Little Brother" EvansAug. 10, 1944 - Oct. 30, 2017It has been one year since you left us. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. I will always love you forever.Love always,your wife, J.B.

