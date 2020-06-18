Bobby Evans

Oct. 11, 1960 - June 18, 2007

In Remembrance

of you Today,

it has been 13 years now

that your Life was taken

from us.

We cherish the

memories of you

And you are held

in our Hearts

until we meet again.

Love you always,

Your family

