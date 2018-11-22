Rev. Daniel W. "Mr. E." EmanuelNov. 26, 1943 - Nov. 22, 2015Loving and Missing you, alwaysYou family,Wife, Dorothy; daughter, Dee Dee; son, Darrell and wife, Allison; grandchildren, Dezarai, Alexis, Jackson, Brooklyn, Ava, Emma

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.