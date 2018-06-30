Loyce EllisApril 4, 1937 - June 30, 2017One year ago our family lost one of the last of a generation. Life will never be the same. We are comforted in knowing that she is with her siblings and her parents and that we will see her again someday.Miss you MamaLove always,your children and family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.