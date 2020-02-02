Ernestine ElliottJuly 2, 1924 - Jan. 25, 1985Mama,It has been 35 years since you left us to be with our Lord. We still miss you and love you so very much.Your children,Don DeGrate,Betty Kay Stewart, Preston Kay, andJames Kay, Jr.

