Jolie Elizabeth DuncanFeb. 17, 2005 - March 23, 2005Our precious angel in Heaven. Always loved and never forgotten.We miss you, we love you and we thank God for you everyday. Mommy, Daddy, Jacie Grace & Jillian Kate,Grammy & PeePaw, Honey & PaPa, Pa & NaNa

