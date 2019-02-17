Jolie Elizabeth DuncanFeb. 17, 2005 - March 23, 2005There is a little bit of Heaven in our homes. We miss you more and more everyday. Our precious angel, Jolie Elizabeth.Mommy, Daddy, JacieGrace and Jillian KateGrammy and PeePawHoney and PapaPaw and Naynay

