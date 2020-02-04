Gerald Wayne DudleyOct. 2, 1965 - Feb. 4, 199525 years ago you left us to go Home. We all still miss you very much.Love you always, your Mom & Dad; Deloris & Bobby Robinson; brothers, Kevin and Corey Robinson; sisters, Reba Givens and Judy Scott.

