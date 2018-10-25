Dorothy DrakeSept. 29, 1936 - Oct. 25, 2004He looked through the Garden, searching for the best. That's when he found Mama; it was her time to rest. It was hard for those who loved her to just let her go, But God had a spot in his garden that needed a gentle soul, So when you start missing Mama, remember if you just wait, When God has a spot in his garden, she'll meet us at the gate(Excerpts/revised)Love Always - Terri
