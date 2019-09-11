Mariah Michelle "Birdy" DelunaJan. 22, 1998 - Sept.11, 2018Our beloved niece and cousin, one year has passed since we last felt the warmth of your humility and kindness, and witnessed the glow of your gorgeous, booming smile. You blessed us with so many wonderful memories that fill our hearts each day, and we're thankful to have had such a beautiful and loving person in our lives. You will be forever missed, but you will never be forgotten.With never-ending love,Aunt Chia, Uncle Joe, Aunt Anita, Uncle David, Ezra, Lil Joe, Mia, Grandpa Danny

