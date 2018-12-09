Michael Wayne DavisDec. 9, 1974 - April 1, 1999Happy 44th Birthday, Michael. Today, we realize how much you loved this time of year. With your beautiful infectious trademark smile and warm heart you shared with others. You are up in heaven with the Lord and Mom now. Your spirit shall live within us, forever in our hearts. We all love and miss you very much.Your Loving Family

