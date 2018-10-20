Kil Sun DavisOct. 20, 1942 - Feb. 3, 2012Happy Birthday, Mom.You are missed more than words could ever express. There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of you. You shall remain in our hearts forever. We love and miss you so much.Your loving family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.