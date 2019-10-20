Kil Sun DavisOct. 20, 1942 - Feb. 3, 2012Happy Birthday, Mom. You are missed more than words could ever express. Someone once said, "A Mother's love is the most precious of all life's gifts." That saying is so true. There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of you, Mom. You shall remain in our hearts forever. We all love and miss you so much.Your loving Family

Tags

Load entries