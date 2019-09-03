Virginia (Ginger) Louisa CoxIn Memoriam

Happy Heavenly Birthday

September 3, 1925

March 6, 2013

We your family miss you

A mother so very rare

Content in your home,

And always there

Now you are in

God's keeping

You suffer no more pain

On earth you toiled

In Heaven you rest

God bless you mother

You were the best

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Ross; son, Steven Allen Ray; and niece, Cindy Lee Chambers Nipstad.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Eileen Chandler of Robinson, Texas; son, David Lynn Cox of Los Angeles, California; precious grandchildren, Matthew Griffin Chambers, Velvet Mariah Chambers, and Heather Lee Chandler; also great-grandchildren.

