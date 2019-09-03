Virginia (Ginger) Louisa CoxIn Memoriam
Happy Heavenly Birthday
September 3, 1925
March 6, 2013
We your family miss you
A mother so very rare
Content in your home,
And always there
Now you are in
God's keeping
You suffer no more pain
On earth you toiled
In Heaven you rest
God bless you mother
You were the best
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Ross; son, Steven Allen Ray; and niece, Cindy Lee Chambers Nipstad.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Eileen Chandler of Robinson, Texas; son, David Lynn Cox of Los Angeles, California; precious grandchildren, Matthew Griffin Chambers, Velvet Mariah Chambers, and Heather Lee Chandler; also great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.