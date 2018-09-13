Kenneth Edward Cook, Sr.Nov. 19, 1950 - Sept. 13, 2004We love and miss you!Your family, Ken Jr. and family, LaToya and family, and Tonya and family, Deborah, Dennis, Tasha, Alfreda, Dausjae and family, Quay, Jay,and Delbert and family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.