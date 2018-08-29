Lee Edward CookDec 22, 1922 - Aug. 29, 1995Dear Daddy, PawPaw,We Love You and Miss You.Love, your family, Deborah "Teenee", Dennis, Alfreda, Tasha, Dausjae & family, Quay, Jay, Delbert & family, Ken Jr. & family, LaToya & family and Tonya & family.

