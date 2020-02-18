Katherine CookJan. 30, 1928 - Feb. 17, 2005Dear Mother, GrannyWe Love you and miss you.Love, Deborah "Teenee", Dennis, Tasha, Alfreda, Delbert and family, Dausjae and family, Quay and Jay, Ken Jr. and family, LaToya and family, Toni and family
