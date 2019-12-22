Erric Lee CookApril 12, 1956 - Dec. 22, 2017Dear Brother, Uncleand Grandfather,We love you andwe miss you.You will continuously be in our heartsand on our minds.Love, Deborah (Teenee), Dennis, Tasha, Alfreda, Dausjae, Kompton, Dinero, Timera, Quay, Jay, Delbert, Lisa, Darius, Ken Jr. & family, La Toya & family and Tonya & Family.
Cook, Erric Lee
