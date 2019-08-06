Carolyn "PeeWee" Cook-DavisMay 14, 1955 - Aug. 6, 2009Dear Mother,Sister, Aunt, andGrandmother,We miss you andlove you.Your family,Delbert, Lisa,& Darius, Deborah,Dennis, Alfreda, Tasha,Dausjae' & family,Quay & Jay

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.