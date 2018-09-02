Queen Addie Mae CollinsSept. 2, 1957 - April 4, 2018You have only been gone five months from us. But, it seems like a lifetime to me. I miss and think of you every day. I will never forget you. But, God called you home because he only wants the best. But, I will see you againHappy Birthday,Love you, Pete Martinez

