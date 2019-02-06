Harold Clinton Cobb, Jr.Aug. 17, 1933 - Feb. 6, 2017You've just walked on ahead of me and I've got to understand you must release the ones you love and let go of their hand. I try and cope the best I can but I'm missing you so much, if only I could see you and once more feel your touch. Yes, you've just walked on ahead of me. Don't worry, I'll be fine but now and then I swear I feel your hand slip into mine. With Love,Your wife, Alena

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.