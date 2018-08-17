Harold Clinton Cobb, Jr.Aug. 17, 1933 - Feb. 6, 2017Today is your birthday,My Love They say there is a reasonthey say that time willheal,but neither time norreasonwill change the way Ifeel.For no one knows theheartachethat lies behind my smile,no one knows how many timesI have broken down and cried.I want to tell you somethingso there won't be any doubt,you're so wonderful to think ofbut so hard to be without.Your wife, Alena

