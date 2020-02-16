Mrs. Bennie ClayFeb. 15, 1935 - Jan. 7, 1994Happy Birthday in Heaven to our Beloved Mom. Birthday wishes sent to Heaven, from your family below. We miss you and love you dearly, more than you will ever know. Your birthday is not forgotten, and your memory lives on. We celebrate the life you lived, even though you are gone. If we were given just one wish, one that would come true, we'd wish you back beside us, to spend this day with you. We'll always love and miss you, and will often shed a tear. Especially on your special day, year after year.Your legacy,Children: Kay, Beverly, Sherry, Janis and TracyGrandchildren: Reggie, Chris, Kylie, Chip, Blake,Lor Victor and ClayGreat-grandchildren: Kalea, Kyla, Faith, Hope,Charity, Grace, Ara III, Isaiah, Cherise, Trey,Cairo, Brandon, Tye, Chase, Jaylon, Kaiden, Caleb
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.