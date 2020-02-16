Mrs. Bennie ClayFeb. 15, 1935 - Jan. 7, 1994Happy Birthday in Heaven to our Beloved Mom. Birthday wishes sent to Heaven, from your family below. We miss you and love you dearly, more than you will ever know. Your birthday is not forgotten, and your memory lives on. We celebrate the life you lived, even though you are gone. If we were given just one wish, one that would come true, we'd wish you back beside us, to spend this day with you. We'll always love and miss you, and will often shed a tear. Especially on your special day, year after year.Your legacy,Children: Kay, Beverly, Sherry, Janis and TracyGrandchildren: Reggie, Chris, Kylie, Chip, Blake,Lor Victor and ClayGreat-grandchildren: Kalea, Kyla, Faith, Hope,Charity, Grace, Ara III, Isaiah, Cherise, Trey,Cairo, Brandon, Tye, Chase, Jaylon, Kaiden, Caleb

To plant a tree in memory of Bennie Clay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries