Bennie ClayFeb. 15, 1935 - Jan. 7, 1994We celebrate you and your life. God blessed us exceedingly and abundantly. You are gone but never forgotten. Happy Birthday toour dear Mother! Our Mother kept a gardenA garden of the heart,She planted all the good thingsThat gave our lives a start. She turned us to the sunshineAnd encouraged us to dream,Fostering and nurturingThe seeds of self-esteem. Her constant good exampleAlways taught us right from wrong,Markers for our pathwayThat will last a life-time long. We are our Mother's garden,We are her legacy,Memories and abounding loveWe hold them close eternally. We miss you dearly and love you always,Children: Kay, Beverly, Albert, Sherry, Carlas, Janis, Bryan, Tracy, PriscillaGrandchildren: Reggie, Kristi, Kylie, Ara, Chip, Blake, Danielle, Lor Victor, Wayne, ClayGreat Grandchildren: Kalea, Kyla, Ara III, Isaiah, Cherise, Trey, Cairo, Brandon, Tye, Chase, Jaylon, Kaiden, Caleb

