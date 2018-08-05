Jewellene ClarkAug. 5, 1952 - Nov. 5, 2004Through me everyday, I celebrate your life, but today I'm celebrating your birthday for the special mother that you were. You were a wonderful women who touched so many lives with your grace, humor, and love. Today and always, you will be appreciated, loved, and missed.Happy Birthday MommaI Love YouLaTanjua

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.