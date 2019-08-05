Jewellene ClarkAug. 5, 1952 - Nov. 5, 2004God Blessed me, mom. For the love you gave. For the prayers you prayed. For your words of wisdom. For so many memories made.You will always be loved, missed and appreciated. Happy Birthday MommaLaTanjua

