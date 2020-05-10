Jewel Clark Aug. 5, 1952 - Nov. 5, 2004 I believe there are moms Who are put in our lives for a reason Their unconditional love Their influence And their guidance To shape us in big and small ways You are the special mom for me So I couldn't let this day go by Without letting you know What a blessing you were to me Happy Mother's Day, LaTanjua
In memory
