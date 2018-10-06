Phillip Eugene Carpenter, Sr.May 10, 1974 - Oct. 6, 2002It's been 16 years since you left us. Days will pass and turn into years but we will always remember you with silent tears.Love always,Larry, Joyce, Terry, Jermaine, Darnell, Phillip Jr., Allendra, and KierraGone, but not forgotten
