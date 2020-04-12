Calvin and Mildred Cannamore Adams In Loving Memory and To the Glory of Our Risen King Lord & Savior Jesus Christ Easter Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020 " If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14 NKJV Thank you for your love and faithfulness, so that we know that the One True God is on His throne and in control, always. Thank you for your sacrifices, and that of your generation, that secured the freedom we have always enjoyed. God, please forgive us and let it ever be.
