Irene ButlerJune 21, 1940 - March 30, 2018Sending BirthdayWishes to our Queen!May Our Lord give you the most beautiful Rose in heaven, may it be the brightest one around.Just know we miss you..Happy Birthday MaMa..Love You AlwaysOtha & Ametta, Lorrain,Sylvia, Karl, Kenneth,James, & all your children

