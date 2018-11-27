Frank Clyde Brown, Sr.Dec. 3, 1920 - Nov. 27, 2017It broke our hearts to lose you one year ago today, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. We cried when you left us, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.We miss you & will love you always,Your wife, Juanita,children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.