Maria A. BrownMarch 16, 1975 - Feb. 5, 2018Monga on this date you left us to go Home where there is no pain or disease. We started lives without you, that is now our norm. You are in our hearts and minds everyday, every minute. We talk to you about everything big, small, important or not. Desiree and Ty are doing well, especially that boy of theirs. Growing leaps and bounds, walking and trying to talk. Will, well he is in Germany, doing well for himself I hear. Ahh, your Baby Girl, Alina is in Belton attending Mary-Hardin Baylor and doing exceptionally well. Handling living away from home well. Yet I know you watch over them along with your Grandma. Mi Hija, we love you and miss you tremendously!!!Tu Familia,Your Daughter, Desiree and Ty and grandson, Cain, your son, Will, your daughter, Alina, your husband, Bill. Your sister, Carlos and niece, Stina.We do Not forget your two closest Buddies,Marla Mock and Angie BridgemanY tu Mama, quien te ama con todo mi Corazon.As always keep the back door open for Me!!

