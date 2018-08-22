Jimmy D. BrookerJuly 30, 1964 - August 22, 2001You have been gone for17 years. I lost a specialson when I lost you.You took a part of mewhen you left. I knew Ihad to let you go so yourpain would be gone.I love you now & always.Love, Mom and Jack

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.