Jimmy D. BrookerJuly 30, 1964 - August 22, 2001Happy Birthday, JimmyThe day you were born was so special. You were the joy and sunshine in my life. You grew into such a caring and loving person. You were always helping somebody. I miss you so much on this day. I will always have you in my heart. We will see each other again one day. I will always love you. Mom & Jack

