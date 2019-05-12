Sammie J. BledsoeJuly 11, 1934 - July 5, 2018Hello, Mom, Happy Heavenly Mother's Day. This is our first Mother's Day without you, and oh how we miss you so much. Mom every day since you left us is a first day without you in our lives. Mama know, we're your children and family, love and miss you always. You will always be our #1 girl. Tell Fred we love and miss him always.Lovingly your children,Jim, Carolyn, Billy and Charlene

