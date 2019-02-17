Valarie "Crickette" BatyFeb. 1, 1967 - Feb. 17, 2009It has been 11 years since you went to be with your other family. We love and miss you very much. Gone but not forgotten, forever in our hearts.Later Baby Girl,your family

