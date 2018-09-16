Joyce BarnesSept. 18, 1945 - March 10, 2016If memories and lovecan keep us together,then with each passingday, we are closer thanever. Your memory is akeepsake with whichI will never part. Godhas you in His keeping,I have you in my heart. Love you always Sis!!

