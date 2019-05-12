Agnes M. BakerAug. 28, 1929 - Dec. 13, 2019Happy Mother's Day This is my first Mother's Day without you and I miss you so much. I will always remember our last words. When you told me you loved me and I looked like you. I said I know I look like you because I am you. Your love, support and many words of wisdom made me who I am. You were the first person to feel my heartbeat and I placed my hand over your heart until it stopped beating. Our hearts are bound together as one. Your love, strength and compassion lives in me and the family you loved so much.Momma, I will always love you... Your Family,Janet, Aaron, Aaron, Jr., Ericka, Randa,Carrington & Channing Black

