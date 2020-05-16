Betty J. Anderson May 16, 1940 - April 27, 2014 Happy Birthday Beautiful! We love and miss you dearly! Love Doris F. and Anderson/Alexander Family
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco police identify 7 suspects arrested after recent shootings
-
18 arrested in child sex sting intended to protect minors vulnerable during school closures
-
At least 2 Waco meat processing plant workers test positive for COVID-19, though no concentration reported
-
Teenager who saved Waco neighbor from house fire dies in Dallas car crash
-
Waco fellowship 'Zoom bombed' with child pornography during Sunday service
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.