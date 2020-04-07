Steven Aleman, Jr.
June 24, 1985 - April 7, 2015
Five years have gone by and it has not been the same without you. You are forever in our heart, while we are holding on to every memory until we meet again. The love we have for you continues to give us strength as this world moves. You are truly loved and dearly missed. "ALWAYS ON OUR MIND FOREVER IN OUR HEART."
