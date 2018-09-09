Mildred Cannamore AdamsApril 1, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2007To The Glory of God andIn Loving Memory Final Message: Sun, 9 02 07, 60+ years of faithful worship, CABC, Pastor Brian Dunks, The Love Chapter Ultimate Reward:Fri, 9 07 07, Eternity, God knew you had long since attained pure love through surrender to Him; & He called you Home, where you longed to be. "Love is patient and kind...is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude...does not know its own way...keeps no record of wrong...rejoices whenever the truth wins out...never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful...endures through every circumstance...will last forever." "Let love be your highest goal!" I Corinthians 13:4-8, 14:1 NLT

