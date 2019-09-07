Mildred Cannamore AdamsApril 1, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2007To the Glory of Godand In Loving MemoryTwelve long years without you, living in you and Daddy's faithful and loving legacy, thru God's mercy and grace, anxiously awaiting joining you before His throne, praising our Savior for eternity."Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm, for God can be trusted to keep his promise." Isaiah 10:23 NLT

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.