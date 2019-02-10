Calvin H. AdamsDec. 17, 1921 - Feb. 8, 2009To the Glory of Godand in Loving MemoryA father like you -a dreamTen years without you -an eternityLiving in your legacy -priceless His great faithfulness,love and mercy -everlasting!"...what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.