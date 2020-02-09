Calvin H. AdamsDec. 17, 1921 - Feb. 08, 2009To the Glory of GodAnd In Loving MemoryDaddy, eleven years since you went Home and not a day goes by that we don't hear your voice singing, "How Great Thou Art", praying "Thank you dear Lord"; that we can't see your gorgeous smile, feel your arms around us and know we are safe; that we don't remember the sacrifices you willingly made, thrive in the legacy you left for us; that we aren't surrounded by the unconditional love you lavished upon us, don't lean on and profess the faith you lived and shared; that we don't thank your God, and ours, for having a father of such grace and integrity; that we don't miss you so much we can't breathe, love you more than words can express, anxiously await joining you and Mama in Heaven for eternity, in praise and worship before the throne of our living Lord and Savior, our King, Jesus Christ.
