Willie B. IglehartAug. 1, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2019Willie B. Iglehart passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Service to honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at Iglehart Chapel COGIC. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to contribute in their own name to a charity of their choice.She was born August 1, 1928, to parents Lessie and Calllie Long. She grew up and attended public schools in Waco. In 1946, she married Henry D. "H.D." Iglehart and worked tirelessly with him as owners and operators of the East Side Fish Market on Clifton Street in Waco. At the time of his death in 1998, this fish market, at 52 years, was the oldest continuously operating African American business in Waco. Willie was at her husband's side for 52 years of marriage as well. She would often say that she worked in the fish market while raising the kids. One job performed out of necessity and the other was performed out of love.Church was an integral part of her life and she attended several different ones over the course of her life, including St. Luke A.M.E. Church, Iglehart Chapel Church of God in Christ, and Living Word Church of God in Christ. Her faith enabled her to meet life's challenges with grace and humility.Willie was devoted to family and took great pride in her children's accomplishments. She embodied the true meaning of the word "mother". She did make it clear to church members, however, that she did not want to be called Mother Iglehart. She also enjoyed working in the yard and watching her flowers bloom as she sat on the front porch.She freely shared her opinions while those around her always knew that she had their best interests at heart. Her strong will and exuberance for life contributed to her longevity. Later in life, she became a contributor to numerous charitable organizations.Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Henry D. "H.D." Iglehart; and sons, William D. Iglehart and H.D. Iglehart, Jr.She is survived by her sister, Lee Ella Henderson; and her children, Dr. Alfreda Iglehart, Randall L. Iglehart (Silvia), Cathy Iglehart, and Angela Iglehart Woods (Leonard). Her grandchildren include: Daniel Iglehart Brown, Lindsey A. Woods, Erin L. Woods, Vonceia Iglehart Hill, Yolanda Iglehart Patterson, Henri Denise Iglehart Maschell, and William D. Iglehart, Jr. She is also survived by stepchildren, Maggie Louise Cortez, Thaddaeus Iglehart, Dorothy Taylor (Federal Way, Washington). Numerous other relatives survive her, a list too long to enumerate.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
