Stephen A. Iglehart, Jr.Aug. 29, 1941 - March 15, 2019The Celebration Of Life Memorial for Stephen Austin Iglehart, Jr., will be in Waco, Texas at St. Paul's AME Church, 1302 Herring Avenue, Waco, Texas 76708 at 11am, Saturday, April 6.Stephen "Ike" Iglehart Jr., 77, of Mount Carmel, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, following an accident at the Dis N Dat Store in Mount Carmel. He was born on August 29, 1941 in Waco, Texas, the son of Stephen Austin Iglehart Sr.and Susie Odell (White) Iglehart. Ike faithfully served his Country in the United States Air Force. Ike owned and operated the Dis N Dat Store in Mount Carmel where he loved meeting new people. Among his hobbies, Ike enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. He loved helping the youth of Mount Carmel. He was truly a people person and never met a stranger. He was active in AA meetings and Life Recovery Meetings and valued his friendships he made while attending these meetings.Ike will be remembered by his sons, Stephen III, Jarius, Russell, and Robert Iglehart; daughters, Germaine & Rachel Iglehart; four grandchildren; brother, Bishop Luther Paul Iglehart; sisters, Dr. Patricia Iglehart, and Naomi Buster; several nieces; nephews; other beloved family members, and dear friends.Ike was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Stephen "Ike" Iglehart, please send them to Waco, in care of, Just As I Am Ministries, Inc., 1415 Chapel Hill Dr, Waco, Texas 76712Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
