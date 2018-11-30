Clarence Iglehart, Jr.July 12, 1927 - Nov. 21, 2018Clarence Iglehart, Jr. passed away November 21, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at Iglehart Chapel Church of God in Christ, 720 Clifton St. Waco, TX. Interment will be at Doris Miller Memorial Park. A wake will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.