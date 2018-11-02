Priscilla Hobbs HydeDec. 30, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2018Priscilla Hyde, 74, of Robinson, TX, passed away October 30, 2018. Over two dozen family members and friends were by her side when she crossed over into eternal life into the Kingdom of Heaven, with Jimmy, her husband of 57 years, holding her hand as he had so many times.Priscilla was born to Robert and Maxine Hobbs, December 30, 1943, in Waco, TX. She attended school in Waco and was employed for years in the medical field with Dr. Forsythe, Dr. Watson, Hillcrest Hospital and finally retiring from the Waco Center for Youth.Priscilla was one of the nicest and most genuine individuals with which one could cross paths. Her spunky personality kept family members on their toes. She also never met a stranger as she would start a conversation with most anyone. Known affectionately to many as "Granny," she was involved in the lives of all of her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren. In 30 years, the number of baseball, soccer, football, basketball and volleyball games that she missed can be counted on one hand. That feat didn't go unnoticed as she was known by many a school ticket-taker.Priscilla was a faithful member of the Heart of Texas Cowboy Church in Bellmead, TX. She talked fondly about the many friendships she made at church and considered them to be part of her family. In addition to attending all of the sporting events, she loved working in her yard, keeping a clean house, going to her church events as well as shopping trips with "the girls."She met Jimmy Hyde in high school and they knew from the beginning that the match was indeed one "made in Heaven." They married on June 19th, 1961. In this day and age, being able to say one is married north of 50 years is a rarity and not to be overlooked. When asked what the secret to that was she said "finding the right guy and working at it every day."Priscilla was blessed with a loving family. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Jimmy Hyde; daughter, Kim McLean and husband, Mark, of Lorena; and son, Kevin Hyde and wife, Shelby, of Mexia. Priscilla's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Lauren Hyde, Erika McBurnett and husband, Carter, Wade McLean and wife, Brittany, Kurt McLean and wife, Jordan, Hayleigh Hyde and Jamie Hyde. Her great-grandchildren brought an extra spark to her life and made her feel young again. They are Blaine Fauver, twins, Maddox and Jett Hatridge, and Jagger and Brooks McLean and.Preceding Priscilla in death were her mother and father, Robert and Maxine Hobbs of Waco, and brother, Gary Hobbs of Cedar Park, TX.Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2, at the Heart of Texas Cowboy Church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Heart of Texas Cowboy in Bellmead, TX with graveside following at the Robinson Cemetery and Robinson, TX.Pallbearers will be Jamie Hyde, Wade McLean, Kurt McLean, Carter McBurnett, Blaine Fauver, and Darin Ogden. Honorary pallbearer will be Jagger McLean.In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Heart of Texas Cowboy Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
